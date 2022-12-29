Lithuania signs contract with Nexter to buy 18 French Caesar artillery guns
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 23:30 IST
Lithuania's Defence Ministry signed a contract with French group Nexter for the purchase of 18 Caesar artillery guns, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter.
The deal was signed during a visit of Lithuania's Defence Minister to Paris and is part of an agreement strengthening defence ties between the two countries, Lecornu said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence Ministry
- Caesar
- Sebastien Lecornu
- Paris
- Lithuania
- Defence
- Lecornu
- Nexter
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Navy chief discusses defence cooperation with Sri Lankan PM, President in Colombo
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. defence companies in talks to sell Vietnam helicopters, drones -sources
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. defence companies in talks to sell Vietnam helicopters, drones -sources
Navy chief holds discussions with top political and defence leadership in Lanka to boost bilateral military ties
Japan ruling party tax panel agrees on tax hikes to beef up defence