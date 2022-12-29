Left Menu

Lithuania signs contract with Nexter to buy 18 French Caesar artillery guns

Lithuania's Defence Ministry signed a contract with French group Nexter for the purchase of 18 Caesar artillery guns, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter.

The deal was signed during a visit of Lithuania's Defence Minister to Paris and is part of an agreement strengthening defence ties between the two countries, Lecornu said.

