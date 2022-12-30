Left Menu

Body of infant recovered in UP's Bhadohi

The body of a four-month-old boy with one missing eye was recovered here, police said on Thursday. Sub-Inspector Krishna Bihari said, We have registered an FIR regarding the matter on the basis of the complaint and initiated investigation.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:52 IST
Body of infant recovered in UP's Bhadohi
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a four-month-old boy with one missing eye was recovered here, police said on Thursday. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, they said.

Hans Raj Gaur, the father of the deceased has filed a police complaint, alleging that his son Manav was found dead at his home and his left eye was missing. Sub-Inspector Krishna Bihari said, ''We have registered an FIR regarding the matter on the basis of the complaint and initiated investigation. Further investigation will be done following the report of the postmortem examination.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022