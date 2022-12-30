Left Menu

Undertrial escapes from UP's Deoria district jail, 4 guards suspended

Pandey had been lodged in the jail since December 16 last year.The jail superintendent said prison guard Jamir Alam, Shashikant, Chandel Chowdhary and Ajay Maurya have have been suspended with immediate effect for negligence.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:52 IST
Deoria (UP), Dec 29 (PTI ) The Deoria district jail administration has suspended four guards on charges of negligence after an undertrial prisoner escaped on Thursday, officials said. Jail Superintendent Bholanath Mishra said Aman Pandey, who was in prison in a rape case took advantage of the crowd of visitors who had come to meet their family members and escaped. Pandey had been lodged in the jail since December 16 last year.

The jail superintendent said prison guard Jamir Alam, Shashikant, Chandel Chowdhary and Ajay Maurya have have been suspended with immediate effect for negligence. He said an FIR has been lodged at the Kotwali police station and the police have been asked to arrest the absconding accused.

Another inmate Praveen Pal also escaped from Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College Deoria where he was taken for treatment from the jail on November 1. Pal has not been arrested yet, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

