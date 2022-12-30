Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman sets herself on fire while opposing anti-encroachment action; critical

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:53 IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman sets herself on fire while opposing anti-encroachment action; critical
  • Country:
  • India

A 49-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she allegedly set herself on fire while opposing a drive against encroachers in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon city on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Yasmin Begam, the woman, was admitted to Sector-9 hospital at Bhilai in neighbouring Durg district where her condition was stated to be critical, a senior official said.

The incident took place in Rajnandgaon's Lakholi area where houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

When a team of Rajnandgaon municipal corporation accompanied by police was taking action against those who have illegally occupied these houses, Begam, whose own house too was sealed, reached there and raised objections, said Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur.

The civic authority had sealed her house as she had been allegedly living there illegally, he said.

Begam suddenly set herself ablaze after pouring petrol in front of officials. People who were present there doused the flames and took her to the medical college hospital in Rajnandgaon and later to Bhilai, the SP said.

Investigation is underway, he added. The woman's 22-year-old son was present during the incident. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, youth wing of the BJP, staged a protest against the incident and demanded action against those who are responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022