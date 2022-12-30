UP constable hangs self in court premises
An on-duty constable allegedly hanged himself in Chhibramau tehsil here on Friday, police said. Constable Vishnu was posted in Chhibramau court and had come for duty like every day and talked on his phone for some time.After 10 am, he was found hanging from a tree behind the court building, Circle Officer CO, Chhibramau, Deepak Dubey said.
After 10 am, he was found hanging from a tree behind the court building, Circle Officer (CO), Chhibramau, Deepak Dubey said. His body was brought down by the police and who then informed his family. The CO said it was yet to be known why Vishnu killed himself, added that his body has been sent for post mortem, he said. Vishnu belonged to Mathura district and had got married only five months ago.
