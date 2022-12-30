Left Menu

UP constable hangs self in court premises

An on-duty constable allegedly hanged himself in Chhibramau tehsil here on Friday, police said. Constable Vishnu was posted in Chhibramau court and had come for duty like every day and talked on his phone for some time.After 10 am, he was found hanging from a tree behind the court building, Circle Officer CO, Chhibramau, Deepak Dubey said.

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 30-12-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:23 IST
UP constable hangs self in court premises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An on-duty constable allegedly hanged himself in Chhibramau tehsil here on Friday, police said. Constable Vishnu was posted in Chhibramau court and had come for duty like every day and talked on his phone for some time.

After 10 am, he was found hanging from a tree behind the court building, Circle Officer (CO), Chhibramau, Deepak Dubey said. His body was brought down by the police and who then informed his family. The CO said it was yet to be known why Vishnu killed himself, added that his body has been sent for post mortem, he said. Vishnu belonged to Mathura district and had got married only five months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022