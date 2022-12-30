Left Menu

Sanitation worker 'assault': AAP stages protest outside BJP MLA Abhay Verma's house

Carrying posters, several party leaders and workers gathered outside Vermas residence and raised slogans against him and the BJP.The protest was led by AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who alleged that Verma thrashed a sanitation worker as he belongs to the Dalit community.The BJP is a party of goons.

Representative Image
Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday staged a protest at Laxmi Nagar here against local BJP MLA Abhay Verma for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker.

This comes a day after the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) registered a complaint with Delhi Police against ''unidentified goons having close association'' with Verma for allegedly assaulting the sanitation worker in east Delhi.

The civic body cited a purported video circulating on social media where a few men are seen thrashing and assaulting the MCD employee. Carrying posters, several party leaders and workers gathered outside Verma's residence and raised slogans against him and the BJP.

The protest was led by AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who alleged that Verma thrashed a sanitation worker as he belongs to the Dalit community.

''The BJP is a party of goons. In this party, the more hooliganism a leader indulges in, the higher the post he gets. The BJP is against Dalits and hence it hasn't taken any action against Abhay Verma,'' Kumar charged.

Security was beefed up outside Verma's residence and barricades deployed around the area.

On Thursday, Verma had refuted the charges against him. He alleged AAP MLAs were trying to malign his image.

