Belarus official says 'unlikely' downed Ukrainian missile entered airspace by accident -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Belarus

The secretary of Belarus' Security Council on Friday said it was "unlikely" that a Ukrainian air defence missile downed on Thursday entered Belarusian airspace by accident, and that most likely there had been some "intention" behind its launch, Russian state owned news agency RIA reported, citing an interview he gave to Russian state outlet Sputnik Belarus.

Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15 km (9 miles) from the Belarus-Ukraine border.

