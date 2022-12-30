Dairyist stabbed to death outside liquor shop in Rajasthan's Bundi

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by 4-5 unidentified people near a liquor shop in Laban village of Bundi district on Friday, police said.

The Kota–Lalsot highway was blocked by the angry villagers and family members of the deceased who placed the man’s body on a roadside and mounted a protest demanding the removal of the liquor shop and immediate arrest of the assailants. Bundi SP Jai Yadav and the local SDM rushed to the spot and convinced protesters to vacate the spot. Hariom Meena, the victim, was a resident of Kotakhrud village under Deikheda Police Station of Bundi district. He ran a dairy.

The incident occurred at around 11 am on Friday morning, when Meena was at the liquor shop converting some money into loose change and was attacked with knives by 4-5 people who had come there on motorbikes, Deikheda Police Station SHO Surjeet Singh said.

Hariom received 5-7 deep wounds in his neck which proved to be fatal and he died on the spot, he added.

The accused fled from the spot after the attack, but left a motorbike behind which was punctured, Singh said.

Prima facie, some old enmity has been conjectured to be the reason behind the attack, police said.

On the complaint of Hariom’s family, police lodged a case of murder under section 302 of IPC against the assailants, who are suspected to be from the same area, the SHO said.

Hariom’s body was sent for post mortem and police have started a manhunt to nab the accused, he added.

