7 dead in Turkish restaurant blast; gas leak suspected

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 30-12-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, with one official saying a gas leak may have caused the blast.

The governor of Aydin province told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk that five others were injured, with one of them in critical condition.

Gov. Huseyin Aksoy said initial testimonies from a restaurant worker suggested there was a leak in a cooking gas canister, leading to an explosion at around 3.35 pm.

Media also said there was a fire following the explosion in the Turkish doner kebab shop in the Nazilli district of Aydin. Footage showed fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

