Left Menu

IEX gets shareholders' nod to buy back shares worth up to Rs 98 cr

The board of directors in its meeting on November 25 had approved the cash offer for buyback of equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each at a maximum price of Rs 200 per share for an aggregate amount up to Rs 98 crore.The IEX had listed a special resolution -- approval for the buyback of equity shares in the postal ballot notice.The indicative maximum number of equity shares at the buyback price would be 49,00,000.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 22:07 IST
IEX gets shareholders' nod to buy back shares worth up to Rs 98 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has got shareholders' approval through postal ballot to buy back shares worth up to Rs 98 crore.

The proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 98 crore approved by requisite majority through postal ballot, showed a BSE filing. The board of directors in its meeting on November 25 had approved the cash offer for buyback of equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each at a maximum price of Rs 200 per share for an aggregate amount up to Rs 98 crore.

The IEX had listed a special resolution -- approval for the buyback of equity shares in the postal ballot notice.

The indicative maximum number of equity shares at the buyback price would be 49,00,000. The buyback is being undertaken after taking into account the operational and strategic cash requirements of the company in medium term and for returning surplus funds to the members in an effective and efficient manner, it explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022