Search operation conducted along IB in J-K's Samba

Police and security forces on Saturday conducted a search operation in several forward villages along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.Deputy Superintendent of Police Operations-Samba G R Bhardwaj said the focus of the search operation was to look for any underground tunnel and create public awareness about drones being used to smuggle weapons from across the border.

PTI | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 15:12 IST
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations-Samba) G R Bhardwaj said the focus of the search operation was to look for any underground tunnel and create public awareness about drones being used to smuggle weapons from across the border. The search operation comes in the wake of a recent gunfight in Sidhra bypass area in Jammu that left four terrorists aboard a Kashmir-bound truck dead. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated from the International Border (IB) and were heading to the Valley when they were intercepted by the security forces.

''In view of the recent encounter, security has been beefed up and the vulnerable areas searched,'' Bhardwaj, leading the joint operation of the police, CRPF and BSF, told reporters.

He said the search operation started from Chek Dhurma, the last village along the IB, Saturday morning.

''We have clear-cut directions to go for frequent search operations to maintain pressure on anti-national elements to foil their nefarious designs. The searches are being carried out especially in areas having wild grass to look for any cross-border tunnel and suspicious objects,'' the officer said. He said the opportunity was also used to demonstrate drones to border dwellers so that they can immediately inform the nearest security establishment on seeing any such flying object coming from across the border or lying on the ground.

The operation covered several forward villages, including Manguchek, Sadechek, Regal and Chahwal.

