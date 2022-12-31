Left Menu

Day-long Annadhanam scheme launched in 3 big temples in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 18:14 IST
Three more ancient temples in Tamil Nadu joined the list of shrines, under the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, offering day-long free Annadhanam to the devotees.

The scheme at the Ramanathaswamy temple, Rameswaram, Sri Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai and Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwar temple, Madurai, was launched virtually by Chief Minister M K Stalin from the Secretariat here on Saturday.

At present, the Annadhanam scheme is being implemented in 754 temples across the state while the day-long free meal scheme is provided at five temples viz. Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam; Sri Dhandayuthaswamy temple in Palani, Sri Subramaniaswamy temple, Tiruchendur; Sri Mariamman temple in Samayapuram, and Sri Subramaniaswamy temple, Tiruttani.

During the demand for grants to the HR&CE department, the government had announced to extend the day-long Annadhanam scheme to three more temples and accordingly, the Chief Minister launched the scheme today, an official release here said.

HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Murthy, Principal Secretary to Tourism and HR&CE B Chandra Mohan, Commissioner of HR&CE J Kumaragurubaran, and senior officials participated.

