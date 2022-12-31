National Conference MP seeks CBI probe into irregularities in Postal department exam

National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone has alleged malpractices in the departmental examination of the Department of Posts and demanded a CBI probe into it. In a letter to Union Minister of Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw, Lone said results of the Departmental Competitive Examination for promotions to the Inspector of Posts cadre, held in Jammu in June 2022, be declared null and void and fresh exams conducted in a time-bound manner.

''Recently a delegation of some employees from Postal Circle J-K met me and narrated a story, which is of a very serious nature. ''I could not have taken the matter seriously as I get to hear lots of such complaints but when I went through the J-K Crime Branch's three interim reports and a detailed news article published in a reputed investigative journal 'The Probe', I thought I must bring the matter into your notice with a copy to Hon'ble Prime Minister as well,'' Lone wrote. The Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla said some officials had allegedly been found copying and indulging in other malpractices during the examination and these acts had been recorded on CCTV cameras as well. A senior Jammu and Kashmir Postal department officer, who was not authorised to perform any duty at the examination centre, had been seen in the rooms during the entire exam, according to a Crime Branch report, Lone alleged. ''Only the invigilators along with other supervisory staff who have been ordered by the competent authority should have been allowed,'' he added.

Lone said the matter was brought to the notice of a Srinagar court, which directed the Crime Branch to investigate the issue some months ago.

Recently, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir stayed the proceedings of the subordinate court, he said. As the matter was subjudice, the Postal department issued the result and the officials who were indicted by the Crime Branch had ''qualified the exam'' and had now been promoted as Inspector of Posts. This is a matter of serious concern, the MP said.

He said an aggrieved employee of the department brought the matter to the notice of the-then Chief Postmaster General (J-K Postal Circle) DV Mahesh in June ''but the officer has not at all taken any action''. ''The aggrieved also made communication with Secretary Posts and DG Posts as well but there was no response. In the recently announced results, he has failed to qualify the exam because of this alleged malpractice,'' Lone said.

It is quite evident that the Postal department has not at all conducted a fair investigation, Lone alleged, and requested Vaishnaw to constitute a special team to conduct a fresh investigation, he said. ''I would appreciate it if the investigation is handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the result be declared null and void and fresh exams be conducted in a time bound manner. ''I would suggest that departmental exams in the Postal department be conducted by an independent agency in future so as to ensure more transparency and accountability,'' the MP said.

