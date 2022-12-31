Left Menu

Maha: Nigerian man held with cocaine worth Rs 6.53 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 18:33 IST
Maha: Nigerian man held with cocaine worth Rs 6.53 lakh
A Nigerian man was arrested allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 6.53 lakh in Thane district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

He was held on a tip off on Friday from Mira Road by a team of Crime Branch Unit V (Wagle Estate), Senior Inspector Vikas Bodke said.

''He was nabbed with16 grams on cocaine on information received in the questioning of three Nigerian nationals who were held on December 24 with 60 grams of cocaine and 70 grams of mephedrone cumulatively worth Rs 27 lakh,'' he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Wagle Estate police station, Bodke informed.

