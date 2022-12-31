Heavy security deployment in Delhi for New Year celebrations

Traffic congestion was witnessed in parts of central Delhi, including Connaught Place and India Gate, on New Year's eve, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violation and ensure security during New Year celebrations, they said.

A total of 125 spots in the city have been identified to check drunk driving, the officials said.

Kartavya Path resembled a picnic spot as hundreds thronged the national capital landmark with family and friends to celebrate New Year’s eve after a two-year Covid-induced gap.

Visitors, including some children who arrived as part of a school trip, rushed to the venue from distant parts of the capital city to spend some time with their friends and families.

Traffic movement remains restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm on Saturday, the police said, adding that alcometers will be used to check drunk driving.

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, ''We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel have been deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces have been deployed in different districts.'' ''This time, there are also anti-terror measures in high footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, have been monitoring the situation. Our target is that people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way,'' he added.

Pathak said women safety is the focus of the police and more than 2,500 women personnel have been deployed in the city.

He said more than 1,600 pickets for checking have been erected and over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 motorcycles have been put in the service of the force.

The official further stated that government guidelines related to COVID-19 will be strictly followed.

The city police has also issued an advisory related to traffic arrangements on New Year's eve. It warned of strict action against drunk driving, stunt biking, overspeeding, reckless driving and zig-zag and dangerous driving.

Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M and N Block Markets in Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janak Puri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar Market, M2K Mall Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara and Connaught Place are some of the places where people gather in large numbers for the celebration, the advisory said.

It said special arrangements have been made in the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)