Kremlin doubts Kyiv truce rejection reflects Zelenskiy's view

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 00:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 00:25 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed doubt on Thursday that the rejection of Russia's proposed truce by an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reflected the Ukrainian leader's view, Interfax news agency reported.

"It is difficult for us to judge whether Podolyak's opinion reflects the view of the president of Ukraine," Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.

Zelenskiy has yet to comment on the proposed truce during Orthodox Christmas celebrations. Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak rejected the proposal as "hypocrisy," saying such an arrangement would only be possible if Russia left all territories it occupied.

