Kremlin doubts Kyiv truce rejection reflects Zelenskiy's view
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed doubt on Thursday that the rejection of Russia's proposed truce by an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reflected the Ukrainian leader's view, Interfax news agency reported.
"It is difficult for us to judge whether Podolyak's opinion reflects the view of the president of Ukraine," Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.
Zelenskiy has yet to comment on the proposed truce during Orthodox Christmas celebrations. Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak rejected the proposal as "hypocrisy," saying such an arrangement would only be possible if Russia left all territories it occupied.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine shelling attack injures two top pro-Russia officials in Donetsk - agencies
Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending bill
Zelenskyy to Congress: Against all odds Ukraine still stands
Ukraine 'alive and kicking' despite Russia, Zelenskiy tells U.S. Congress
Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'Against all odds' Ukraine still stands; receives thunderous ovation from lawmakers, reports AP.