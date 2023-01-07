Left Menu

New US border measures ‘not in line with international standards’, warns UNHCR

UN News | Updated: 07-01-2023 03:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 03:08 IST
New US border measures ‘not in line with international standards’, warns UNHCR
Plans by the Biden administration to expand restrictions on people seeking refuge in the United States are “not in line with refugee law standards”, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday. According to reports, the reforms would deny migrants the chance to seek asylum in the US if they crossed from Mexico into the US without permission. But President Biden also said that up to 30,000 people per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela could come legally, if they meet a series of requirements, including finding a sponsor and demonstrate they are able to afford a plane ticket. Tweet URL > We need more support and opportunities to find durable solutions for people > #ForcedToFlee. https://t.co/auybWW1TxO > > UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency > > Refugees > > January 6, 2023 UNHCR spokesperson Boris Cheshirkov told journalists in Geneva that while the UN agency welcomed the expanded safe and regular pathways for entry to the US for some, the new measures “must not preclude people forced to flee from exercising their fundamental human right to seek safety”. ## **More examination time needed** Due to the “multi-faceted” nature of the Administration’s announcement, UNHCR is seeking additional details and analyzing the likely impact of the measures, said Mr. Cheshirkov, which would enable an “unprecedented number of people” from the four nationalities to enter. In addition to considering the well-being of thousands already on the move from Latin and Central America, the agency raised its concern over the expansion of the controversial COVID pandemic emergency “Title 42” health restrictions order, to expel Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans without weighing the dangers they were fleeing or the risks and hardships many of them will face in Mexico. UNHCR had made continuous calls for it to be lifted, and the issue has provoked a major court battle in the US, with the Supreme Court ruling at the end of December that the policy allowing migrants to be turned away at the border on health grounds, should remain for now. “What we are reiterating is that this is not in line with refugee law standards and that to establish a link between safe and legal pathways which have been announced and of course we welcome the expansion of those on one side that are accessible for some people with curtailment for the right to seek asylum for many more who are ineligible for these pathways”, said Mr. Cheshirkov. ## **Safer pathways** Seeking asylum is a fundamental human right, the agency stressed. UNHCR will continue to engage with the US and other Governments, to expand safe pathways and develop protection and solutions for asylum seekers – in line with international standards, the Spokesperson said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023