2 women rescued from flesh trade in Palghar; 2 persons held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:07 IST
Police have arrested two persons for allegedly running flesh trade at a lodge in Maharashtra's Palghar district and rescued two women from the premises, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's anti-human trafficking cell raided the lodge located in Nallasopara area on Saturday.

The police arrested two persons including the lodge manager, the official said.

Two women were rescued from the premises, he said.

Efforts were on to nab the lodge owner and four persons for their alleged involvement in the crime, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

