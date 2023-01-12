CBI searches residences of former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram
The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in connection with an alleged corruption case, officials said. The searches took place in Delhi and Jaipur, they said. Further details are awaited.
