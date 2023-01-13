Mizoram: Two Myanmarese arrested, heroin worth Rs 63.3 lakh seized

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in Aizawl for possessing heroin worth Rs 63.3 lakh, an Assam Rifles official said on Friday.

The duo has been identified as 18-year-olds Chinlamkham and Thangsialkhual, both hailing from Tiddim area of the neighbouring country, she said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the special narcotics squad of the state police carried out an operation in Aizawl's Thuampui area on Thursday and seized 126 gm of heroin concealed in nine soap cases, the official said.

The two accused were handed over to the state police for further action, she added.

