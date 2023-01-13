Left Menu

Jharkhand: MLA ditches ED summons in cash haul case, seeks more time

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-01-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 18:25 IST
Jharkhand: MLA ditches ED summons in cash haul case, seeks more time
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, who is under investigation in the cash haul case, on Friday said he has sought two weeks of time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Ansari was summoned by the agency in connection with its investigation into the cash recovery from a car in which he was travelling along with party MLAs Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal, an official said.

The three MLAs were arrested by the West Bengal Police after Rs 49 lakh in cash was recovered from their vehicle in Howrah district in July.

Ansari told PTI he has sought time from the agency on medical grounds.

''My advocate Chandra Bhanu Singh visited the ED office today and pleaded for the time. I will appear whenever the next date is given and extend my full cooperation in the investigation,'' he said.

The ED has summoned the other two MLAs for questioning next week.

On December 24, ED questioned Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh alias Anup Singh for more than nine hours in connection with the case.

Singh had lodged a complaint with Ranchi's Argora police station, alleging that the three MLAs had offered him Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for toppling the JMM-led Jharkhand government. Singh had claimed that he was not summoned as an accused but as a complainant in the case.

The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023