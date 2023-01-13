Jharkhand: MLA ditches ED summons in cash haul case, seeks more time

Suspended Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, who is under investigation in the cash haul case, on Friday said he has sought two weeks of time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Ansari was summoned by the agency in connection with its investigation into the cash recovery from a car in which he was travelling along with party MLAs Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal, an official said.

The three MLAs were arrested by the West Bengal Police after Rs 49 lakh in cash was recovered from their vehicle in Howrah district in July.

Ansari told PTI he has sought time from the agency on medical grounds.

''My advocate Chandra Bhanu Singh visited the ED office today and pleaded for the time. I will appear whenever the next date is given and extend my full cooperation in the investigation,'' he said.

The ED has summoned the other two MLAs for questioning next week.

On December 24, ED questioned Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh alias Anup Singh for more than nine hours in connection with the case.

Singh had lodged a complaint with Ranchi's Argora police station, alleging that the three MLAs had offered him Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for toppling the JMM-led Jharkhand government. Singh had claimed that he was not summoned as an accused but as a complainant in the case.

The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case.

