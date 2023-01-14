Left Menu

Israeli troops fired on, kill two Palestinians in car - army

Israeli troops came under fire from a car in the occupied West Bank on Saturday and shot back, killing two Palestinians, the army said. There were no Israeli casualties in Saturday's incident, the army said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 12:57 IST
Israeli troops fired on, kill two Palestinians in car - army
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli troops came under fire from a car in the occupied West Bank on Saturday and shot back, killing two Palestinians, the army said. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the deaths of two men, aged 23 and 24, near the city of Jenin, among areas of the northern West Bank which have seen intensified raids by Israel following a spate of street attacks in its cities last years.

Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state. U.S.-sponsored talks with Israel on that goal stalled in 2014. There were no Israeli casualties in Saturday's incident, the army said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023