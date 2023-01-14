Iran summons British ambassador over 'meddling' -state media

The Iranian foreign ministry on Saturday summoned the British ambassador over what it called London's "meddling in Iran's national security realm", the state news agency IRNA reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Britain had described the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari as barbaric and said it would not go unpunished.

