Iran summons British ambassador over 'meddling' -state media
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:49 IST
The Iranian foreign ministry on Saturday summoned the British ambassador over what it called London's "meddling in Iran's national security realm", the state news agency IRNA reported.
Earlier on Saturday, Britain had described the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari as barbaric and said it would not go unpunished.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran holds joint military drills in the Gulf- state media
Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz
Iran top court accepts protester's appeal against death sentence
Marchers in southeast Iran denounce top leader in renewed protests
Iran top court accepts protester's appeal against death sentence