TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

FGN37 VIRUS-CHINA-2NDLD DEATHS China reports nearly 60,000 COVID deaths since last month Beijing: China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 coronavirus deaths in hospitals across the country over the last 30 days, amid criticism from the WHO that Beijing was heavily under-reporting the magnitude of the pandemic. By K J M Varma FGN7 US-JAPAN-LD QUAD Will ensure Quad continues to be force for good: Joint statement by US, Japan Washington: The US and Japan have said that in association with India and Australia, they will ensure that the Quad continues to be a force for good or the benefit of the Indo-Pacific, amid China's growing military muscle-flexing in the strategically vital region. By Lalit K Jha FGN34 LANKA-JAPAN-DEBT-TALKS Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: President Wickremesinghe Colombo: Sri Lanka has concluded debt restructuring talks with Japan and will continue to hold such meetings with India this month, President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced on Saturday, as the cash-strapped country looks to carve a path out of its worst financial crisis.

FGN10 CHINA-BHUTAN-BORDER China, Bhutan agree to expedite negotiations to resolve border dispute Beijing: China and Bhutan have reached a ''positive consensus'' to push forward the implementation of the agreement to expedite negotiations to settle their border dispute through a three-step roadmap. By K J M Varma FGN24 LANKA-INDIA-VIRUS-TRAVEL Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols Colombo: All Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka have been advised to follow the country's revised Covid-19 protocols, the Indian High Commission here said on Saturday.

FGN38 UK-UKRAINE-2NDLD MILITARY SUPPORT UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.

