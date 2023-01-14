Left Menu

Woman employee of private company alleges harassment by its executive director, 3 others

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-01-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 22:13 IST
Woman employee of private company alleges harassment by its executive director, 3 others
  • Country:
  • India

A woman working at a private company here has accused its executive director and three others of molesting and harassing her, a police officer said on Saturday.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are probing the matter.

According to the police, the woman had earlier filed a complaint with them that her salary was being withheld by the company, located in Udyog Vihar Phase-5.

She filed a fresh complaint on Thursday alleging molestation and harassment at the workplace against four people, including the executive director of the company, the police said.

''We are verifying all facts as there is also a dispute regarding her salary. Action will be taken as per law,'' Udyog Vihar police station SHO Anil Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023