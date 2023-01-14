Woman employee of private company alleges harassment by its executive director, 3 others

A woman working at a private company here has accused its executive director and three others of molesting and harassing her, a police officer said on Saturday.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are probing the matter.

According to the police, the woman had earlier filed a complaint with them that her salary was being withheld by the company, located in Udyog Vihar Phase-5.

She filed a fresh complaint on Thursday alleging molestation and harassment at the workplace against four people, including the executive director of the company, the police said.

''We are verifying all facts as there is also a dispute regarding her salary. Action will be taken as per law,'' Udyog Vihar police station SHO Anil Kumar said.

