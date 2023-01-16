London police officer pleads guilty to multiple charges of rape

David Carrick, a London police officer, has pleaded guilty to multiple sex offence charges including 24 counts of rape.

Carrick had faced over 50 charges, including 27 counts of rape against 13 women. Met Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray told Sky News: "Carrick is a prolific serial sex offender, he preyed on women over a period of many years, abusing his position as a police officer and committing the most horrific, degrading crimes."

