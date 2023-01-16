London police officer pleads guilty to multiple charges of rape
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
David Carrick, a London police officer, has pleaded guilty to multiple sex offence charges including 24 counts of rape.
Carrick had faced over 50 charges, including 27 counts of rape against 13 women. Met Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray told Sky News: "Carrick is a prolific serial sex offender, he preyed on women over a period of many years, abusing his position as a police officer and committing the most horrific, degrading crimes."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barbara Gray
- London
- Sky News
- David Carrick
- Carrick
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kartik Aaryan 'dined' with Prateek Kuhad's ex Niharika Thakur in London recently
Check out Kartik Aaryan's cute moment with a little fan in London
Baloch activists holds protest in London against Pakistani police brutality in Gwadar
Oil stocks lift London shares on first trading day of 2023
Oil stocks thrust London shares to positive 2023 start