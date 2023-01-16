Britain, EU say N.Ireland talks should continue in 'constructive' spirit
Britain and the European Union have agreed that scoping work for resolving problems arising from post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland should continue in a constructive spirit, the two sides said in a joint statement on Monday.
"They agreed that this scoping work for potential solutions should continue in a constructive and collaborative spirit, taking careful account of each other's legitimate interests," British foreign minister James Cleverly and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said following a video call.
