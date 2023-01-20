Left Menu

Pilot vehicle in Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao's convoy overturns; one cop dead, three injured

A police head constable was killed and three others, including two cops, were injured when a pilot vehicle in Bharatiya Janata Partys Chhattisgarh unit chief Arun Saos convoy met with an accident in Surguja district of the state, an official said on Friday. Sao is also a Lok Sabha member from Bilaspur.

A police head constable was killed and three others, including two cops, were injured when a pilot vehicle in Bharatiya Janata Party's Chhattisgarh unit chief Arun Sao's convoy met with an accident in Surguja district of the state, an official said on Friday. The incident took place late night on Thursday on the outskirts of Udaipur town when Sao was going to Ambikapur, the headquarter of Surguja district, from Bilaspur to attend the two day-meeting of the state BJP's executive committee starting from Friday, he said. Sao is also a Lok Sabha member from Bilaspur. ''The pilot vehicle of Sao's convoy overturned and skidded off the road that left head constable Ravishankar Prasad (55), one of its four occupants, dead on the spot,'' the police official said.

Three others - two constables and the driver of the vehicle - sustained critical injuries in the incident, he said.

The injured were immediately shifted to a local community health centre and later referred to Ambikapur medical college hospital for further treatment, he added.

A probe into the accident is underway, he said.

