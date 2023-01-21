Left Menu

Maiden joint exercise between special forces of India, Egypt underway in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 21-01-2023 08:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 08:10 IST
  • India

The first-ever joint exercise between the special forces of the Indian Army and the Egyptian Army named ''Exercise Cyclone-I'' is underway in Rajasthan, according to an official statement.

The exercise, which began on January 14, is aimed at bolstering defence cooperation between the two nations and focus on sharing professional skills and interoperability of the special forces in desert terrain while undertaking counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, raids and other special operations, the statement added.

This is the first exercise of its kind bringing the special forces of both the nations on a common platform.

''The 14-day exercise which is being carried out in the deserts of Rajasthan engages both the contingents to advance special forces skills such as sniping, combat free fall, reconnaissance, surveillance and target designation, sharing of information on weapons, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques and procedures,'' the release said.

The participants would also undertake joint planning and drills for special forces operations in a mechanised warfare setting as well as surgical strikes on terrorist camps/ hideouts to include sniping of high-value targets.

The joint exercise will provide an insight into the culture and ethos of both the armies, thereby fostering military cooperation and interoperability to further strengthen diplomatic relations between India and Egypt, the release added.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is scheduled to arrive in India on January 24. He will be the first Egyptian President and the fifth leader from the Middle East to grace the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

