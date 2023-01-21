Himanta greets people of Meghlaya, Manipur, Tripura on statehood day

Left Menu

Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on statehood day. He also wished for the progress of the neighbouring states. ''Endowed with spectacular beauty, vibrant culture & rich traditions, our sister states of Meghalaya, Manipur & Tripura today celebrate their 51st Statehood Day. My warm greetings to the people & pray for progress of the neighbouring states,'' Sarma wrote on Twitter. These three states had become full-fledged states through the North Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

