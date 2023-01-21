Himanta greets people of Meghlaya, Manipur, Tripura on statehood day
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on statehood day. He also wished for the progress of the neighbouring states. These three states had become full-fledged states through the North Eastern Areas Reorganisation Act, 1971.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on statehood day. He also wished for the progress of the neighbouring states. ''Endowed with spectacular beauty, vibrant culture & rich traditions, our sister states of Meghalaya, Manipur & Tripura today celebrate their 51st Statehood Day. My warm greetings to the people & pray for progress of the neighbouring states,'' Sarma wrote on Twitter. These three states had become full-fledged states through the North Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Tripura
- Meghalaya
- Manipur & Tripura
- Manipur
- Sarma
ALSO READ
Assam, Meghalaya move SC against HC order staying implementation of MoU between two states on settling their boundary dispute.
SC agrees to hear plea of Assam, Meghalaya against HC order staying operation of MoU settling their boundary dispute.
Assam, Meghalaya move SC against HC order staying their inter-state border pact
SC stays HC order staying implementation of MoU between Assam & Meghalaya on settling boundary dispute.
Church vandalism ‘unfortunate’, must stop: Meghalaya CM