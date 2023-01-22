Left Menu

Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says

Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said. The Department of Justice also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 06:04 IST
Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says

The Justice Department discovered more classified documents during a Friday search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night. Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.

The Department of Justice also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer. The president offered access "to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material," Bauer said.

Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend. The documents join a group of other classified government records previously discovered this month at Biden's Wilmington residence, and in November at a private office that he maintained at a Washington, D.C., think tank after ending his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration in 2017.

