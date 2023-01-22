Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:39 IST
Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals.
Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk - local officials
Two power plants in Russian-controlled E.Ukraine damaged by rockets - local officials
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: bombing after Russia ends ceasefire
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: bombing after Russia ends ceasefire
Two power plants in Russian-controlled E.Ukraine damaged by rockets - local officials