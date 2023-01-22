Left Menu

Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:39 IST
Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military

Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals.

Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.

