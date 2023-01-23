Left Menu

Kansas man arrested after house fire killed woman, 2 girls

The only survivor of a Kansas house fire that killed a woman and two young girls has been arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze.Topeka police arrested Kyle J. Fitzpatrick and one of the girls died at the scene, and the other girl died later at a hospital.Fire investigators determined the blaze was set intentionally.

PTI | Topeka | Updated: 23-01-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 08:28 IST
Kansas man arrested after house fire killed woman, 2 girls

The only survivor of a Kansas house fire that killed a woman and two young girls has been arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze.

Topeka police arrested Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, on Saturday, not long after he was released from a hospital once police questioned him.

He remained jailed Sunday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder committed in the commission of another felony, arson and several other charges.

Tyler was being held in lieu of USD 1 million bail but had not been formally charged. No lawyer was listed for him yet in court records.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the three who died in the Friday morning fire were identified by city spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker as Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1. Fitzpatrick and one of the girls died at the scene, and the other girl died later at a hospital.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was set intentionally. Spiker said the incident was domestic in nature, and both Kyle Tyler and Fitzpatrick indicated on their Facebook pages that they had been in a relationship.

The two-story home sustained significant damage in the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023