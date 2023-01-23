Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, January 23
Important cases to be heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, January 23: * HC to hear plea by Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot challenging a provision which requires state government ministers, including chief ministers, to seek political clearances from Centre for foreign visits.
* HC to hear plea by Delhi riots accused Asif Tanha against alleged leak of disclosure statement to media.
