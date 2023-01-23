Germany supports EU efforts to brand Iran's Guards as terror group, minister says

Germany welcomes efforts by the European Union leaders to brand Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"We still see in Iran a brutal regime against its own population. The Iranian regime, the Revolutionary Guards terrorize their own population day after day," Baerbock said before a meeting with fellow ministers from the bloc.

