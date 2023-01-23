Himachal Pradesh Dy CM seeks early release of funds for Phina Singh Medium Irrigation Project

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday sought the release of Rs 350 crore for the Phina Singh Medium Irrigation Project in Kangra district, an official statement said. Agnihotri met Central Water Commission Chairman Kushvinder Vohra here and held discussions about strengthening the irrigation sector in the state besides urging for liberal assistance for it.

He said the Phina Singh Medium Irrigation Project in Kangra's Nurpur was started at an initial cost of Rs 204 crore in 2011, which has now escalated to Rs 646 crore. The state has spent Rs 283 crore from its own resources for executing the project, the statement quoting the deputy CM said. Agnihotri urged for the early release Rs 350 crore so that the project can be completed on priority. He said that this project is on the priority list of the Union government as well, a statement issued here said.

He further said 5,000 hectares area to be covered under the Shah Nehar project was not getting adequate water for irrigation and the state has requested for additional resources from the Centre to provide irrigational facilities.

He also urged the Centre for providing speedy approval for the Beet Area Irrigation Scheme, Phase-II, in Una district to be completed with an outlay of Rs 75 crore. The deputy chief minister informed that Phase -1 of this project had been completed by the state with its own resources. He further informed that the Nadaun irrigation scheme will be completed in a time-bound manner within the next two to three months.

He extended an invitation to the CWC chairperson to visit the state along with his team of experts to explore possibilities for strengthening the existing schemes and to prepare a roadmap for future planning and implementation of new irrigation schemes.

He said more focus was required on flood control measures and channelizing the rivulets. The CWC chairperson assured of all possible support to the state, the statement added.

