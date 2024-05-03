Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla DC, SP conduct inspections, take stock of arrangements for President's visit

The officials inspected the Gaiety Theatre, Mall Road and Historic Ridge Ground and took stock of the arrangements in the district.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:14 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Shimla DC, SP conduct inspections, take stock of arrangements for President's visit
District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of Shimla conduct inspections for President's visit (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, Anupam Kashyap along with Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi carried out inspections and took stock of the arrangements ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state from May 4 to 8. The officials inspected the Gaiety Theatre, Mall Road and Historic Ridge Ground and took stock of the arrangements in the district.

The President is scheduled to arrive in Shimla on Saturday, May 4 and will visit Mall Road and Ridge Ground of Shimla and will participate in the cultural evening to be organised at Gaiety Theatre. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma, Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Jyoti Rana, Additional Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate Shimla Urban Bhanu Gupta and other officers were present during the inspections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

