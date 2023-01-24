Ukrainian deputy defence minister resigns, citing 'baseless' corruption allegations
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-01-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:41 IST
Ukraine's deputy defence minister responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment resigned on Tuesday morning, citing "media accusations" of corruption that he and the ministry say are baseless.
A statement on the defence ministry's website said that Vyacheslav Shapovalov's resignation was "a worthy deed" that would help retain trust in the ministry.
