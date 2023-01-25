Israeli army says it killed Palestinian in West Bank who tried to stab soldiers
The Israeli army said it had shot a Palestinian who tried to stab Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. There were no Israeli casualties in Wednesday's incident. The army released CCTV video it said was of the attack, in which a man emerges from a car at a bus stop, apparently brandishing something in his hand.
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli army said it had shot a Palestinian who tried to stab Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said a 20-year-old man from Jenin refugee camp was killed in the incident between the town of Qalqilya and the Jewish settlement of Kedumim.
Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past year, following stepped-up raids by Israel in response to a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities. At least 19 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Jan. 1. There were no Israeli casualties in Wednesday's incident.
The army released CCTV video it said was of the attack, in which a man emerges from a car at a bus stop, apparently brandishing something in his hand. The footage shows the man running at the soldiers, before collapsing when they appear to shoot him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US looking forward to engaging new Israeli govt; supports normalisation of Arab-Israel relations: White House
Science News Roundup: Historic UK satellite launch may spur military appetite; Omicron COVID booster cuts hospitalization in over 65s, Israeli study finds and more
Report says Israeli tech investments nearly halved in 2022
Israeli president urges polarised politicians to 'lower the temperature'
PM Modi speaks to Israeli counterpart Netanyahu