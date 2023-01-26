Left Menu

U.S. bars Panamanian ex-President Martinelli from entering the country

26-01-2023
The United States will bar former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli and his immediate family from entering the country, accusing him of accepting bribes, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Martinelli, who was in office from 2009 to 2014, "accepted bribes in exchange for improperly awarding government contracts during his tenure as the president," Blinken said in a statement.

