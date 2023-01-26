Left Menu

First mobile crematorium in Karnataka launched in Kundapur

Considering the plight of the villagers, the society purchased the mobile crematorium costing Rs 5.8 lakh from a Kerala firm.The mortal remains will get reduced to ashes within two hours using LPG cylinder weighing 10 kg.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:25 IST
First mobile crematorium in Karnataka launched in Kundapur
  • Country:
  • India

The first mobile crematorium in Karnataka has been launched at Mudoor in Kundapur of Udupi district.

The Mudoor primary agricultural cooperative society took the decision to address the cremation issues of mortal remains people belonging to rural areas, society president Vijaya Shastri and CEO Prabhakar Poojary said in a release.

There are around 600 houses in Mudoor village and if anyone dies, the mortal remains need to be taken to Kundapur crematorium ground which is 40 km away. Considering the plight of the villagers, the society purchased the mobile crematorium costing Rs 5.8 lakh from a Kerala firm.

The mortal remains will get reduced to ashes within two hours using LPG cylinder weighing 10 kg. The vehicle will be sent to the site on request. The society has decided not to charge any fee for this service.

All traditional rituals that need to be done can be carried out by keeping the mortal remains inside the crematorium. Smoke or foul smell will not emerge in the cremation process. The pressurized air from high pressure LPG cylinder helps to burn the body. The mobile crematorium which is six feet in length and made of steel can be transported in a truck to anyone's doorstep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023