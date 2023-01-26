Two cops of J&K police get Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra

Two brave cops of Jammu and Kashmir police have been awarded Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra posthumously for displaying exemplary courage while fighting terrorism in the Union territory. ''The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded Kirti Chakra to selection grade constable Rohit Kumar Chib and Shaurya Chakra to constable Mudasir Ahmad posthumously,'' a spokesman said.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh congratulated the families of the bravehearts and expressed his gratitude to the defence ministry for bestowing the honour on Jammu and Kashmir Police. He said the recognition of valour and sacrifice will boost the morale of police personnel in their fight against different methods of terror in the region. 33-year old Chib, a resident of Jagti in the outskirts of Jammu city, had joined the force in 2011. Posted in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, he took part in many operations in which a number of terrorists were eliminated. For his dedication and devotion, the department had granted him out of turn promotion in 2017, police officials said.

''On January 12, 2022 at 2000 hours, Kulgam police received specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Sehpora Parivan. Instantly, the police, Rashtriya Rifles and the 18th battalion of CRPF cordoned the village and started a door-to-door search,'' a police officer said.

Chib, who was part of the CASO (cordon and search operation), without caring for his personal safety gave primary importance to the evacuation of civilians from the cordoned off area towards safer places, he said. While doing so, he was injured in the firing by terrorists. Despite being grievously injured, he displayed courage and exemplary determination, and closed in on the terrorists, the officer said. Chib engaged the terrorists in a close quarter gun battle and eliminated a hardcore terrorist, Babar Bhai of JeM, in a fierce gunfight. He received multiple bullet wounds to his chest and head, and later succumbed to injuries, the officer added. The officer said constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh (33), son of retired sub inspector Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh, hailed from Uri area of Baramulla. Mudasir was appointed as SPO in Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2016 and was later absorbed as a police constable for his extraordinary services. On May 25, 2022, the braveheart was part of the team of valiant undercover operatives of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 52 RR of the Indian Army which intercepted terrorists heading for targeting the Amarnath Yatra. The 'naka party' was noticed by a group of terrorists travelling in a Santro car and started firing indiscriminately upon the naka party, leading to a chance encounter. The terrorists' firing was effectively retaliated and in the fierce gunfight, three terrorists belonging to proscribed terror outfit JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) were gunned down.

In the encounter, Mudasir received critical gunshot injuries. Despite profusely bleeding, undeterred by his wounds, he continued to hold a terrorist in a hand-to-hand combat. In a swift response, he opened a volley of fire to neutralise the terrorist, but succumbed to injuries, the officer said. ''For displaying stellar gallantry, exemplary initiative and unmatched courage while under fire, Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh has been awarded (posthumously) 'Shaurya Chakra','' an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)