UK's Hunt to prioritize to half inflation - The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 03:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 03:22 IST
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt in a speech on Friday will prioritize halving inflation in the UK, sticking to his previous plan, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.
Hunt plans to reject calls from some Tory MPs to bring forward tax cuts, while adding that tough decisions on public spending will be required, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
