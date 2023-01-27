Left Menu

UK's Hunt to prioritize to half inflation - The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 03:22 IST
UK's Hunt to prioritize to half inflation - The Telegraph

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt in a speech on Friday will prioritize halving inflation in the UK, sticking to his previous plan, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Hunt plans to reject calls from some Tory MPs to bring forward tax cuts, while adding that tough decisions on public spending will be required, the report said.

