Russia blocks CIA, FBI websites for 'spreading false information' -TASS

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday it had blocked the websites of the CIA and FBI, accusing the two U.S. government agencies of spreading false information, the TASS news agency reported.

TASS quoted Roskmonadzor as saying that the two websites had published inaccurate material and information that had discredited the Russian armed forces.

There was no immediate comment from Washington.

