FBI Searches Washington Post Reporter’s Home Amid Government Secrets Probe

In a significant development, the FBI conducted a search of Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson's home on Wednesday. This action forms part of an ongoing investigation concerning the possible sharing of government secrets, sources informed The New York Times.

Hannah Natanson has previously reported extensively on the Trump administration's efforts to restructure the federal workforce, including plans to terminate and repurpose thousands of federal positions. Her December article titled "I am The Post's 'federal government whisperer.' It's been brutal," detailed her personal experiences while covering the controversial reshuffling.

Neither the FBI, the Justice Department, nor The Washington Post have issued any statements regarding the search. Efforts to reach Natanson for comment were unsuccessful.

