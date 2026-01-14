Left Menu

FBI Searches Washington Post Reporter’s Home Amid Government Secrets Probe

The FBI searched the home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson as part of an investigation into the potential sharing of government secrets. Natanson, who reported on changes within the federal workforce under President Trump's administration, has not commented. The Washington Post and FBI also have not responded to requests.

Updated: 14-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, the FBI conducted a search of Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson's home on Wednesday. This action forms part of an ongoing investigation concerning the possible sharing of government secrets, sources informed The New York Times.

Hannah Natanson has previously reported extensively on the Trump administration's efforts to restructure the federal workforce, including plans to terminate and repurpose thousands of federal positions. Her December article titled "I am The Post's 'federal government whisperer.' It's been brutal," detailed her personal experiences while covering the controversial reshuffling.

Neither the FBI, the Justice Department, nor The Washington Post have issued any statements regarding the search. Efforts to reach Natanson for comment were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

