FBI Targets Leaks: Washington Post Reporter’s Home Searched

In a striking development, FBI agents conducted a search at the home of a Washington Post reporter amidst ongoing investigations into potential leaks of government secrets. This comes as investigators work to unravel the complexities surrounding the alleged unauthorized sharing of classified intelligence.

Hannah Natanson, the reporter in question, is recognized for her in-depth coverage of former President Donald Trump's efforts to reform federal employment. Despite her proximity to the investigation, officials assert Natanson is not the primary target. Instead, focus remains on a Maryland-based system administrator suspected of mishandling sensitive reports.

The Washington Post expresses keen vigilance as the situation unfolds. In the meantime, the FBI and Justice Department have remained silent, refraining from providing any immediate statements on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)