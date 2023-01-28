Left Menu

British police charge soldier with terrorism offence

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 04:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 04:59 IST
British police charge soldier with terrorism offence

British police said on Friday that they had charged a 21-year-old serving soldier with a terrorism offence and an explosives-related charge, following an investigation.

London's Metropolitan Police said they had charged Daniel Abed Khalif, from Stafford in central England, with eliciting or attempting to elicit in August 2021 information that could used by a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. Khalif was also charged on Friday with the offence of placing an article which other people might fear was a bomb, police said in a statement, adding that the offence took place on or before Jan. 2 this year.

Khalif is in police custody and will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
3
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023