Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Dozens of Yanomami children hospitalized in northern Brazil amid health crisis

Dozens of indigenous children suffering from malnutrition and acute diseases have been hospitalized in northern Brazil, with relatives in hammocks holding their emaciated frames in scenes that underscore the gravity of a public health crisis. The health secretary of Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state, said on Friday that 59 indigenous children were currently at the only pediatric hospital in the state, 45 of them from the Yanomami people. Eight were under intensive care.

Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals

A Palestinian gunman killed seven people and wounded three others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday in an attack that heightened fears of a spiral in bloodshed, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years. Police said the gunman arrived at around 8.15 p.m. and opened fire, hitting a number of people before he was killed by police. TV footage showed several victims lying in the road outside the synagogue being tended to by emergency workers.

Canada's Supreme Court gives mixed rulings on gun crime penalties

Canada's Supreme Court found one mandatory minimum sentence for a firearm offence unconstitutional and upheld two others in a pair of decisions published on Friday. Two of the three cases at issue used hypothetical scenarios that defence counsel argued could render these mandatory minimums unconstitutional because they would constitute cruel and unusual punishment in certain instances.

Colombia makes scant progress on protecting right to protest - report

Colombia has made substantial progress on only three of 28 actions recommended by a regional human rights body to protect the right to protest after deaths during demonstrations in 2020 and 2021, the organization said on Friday. The country was rocked by waves of protests during the administration of former President Ivan Duque, leading to dozens of civilian deaths, according to official figures, while advocacy groups say the number was significantly higher.

In Beijing's backyard, U.S. demonstrates its military might

Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of U.S. military power in some of the world's most hotly contested waters. MH-60 Seahawk helicopters and F/A-18 Hornet jets bearing pilot call signs like "Fozzie Bear", "Pig Sweat" and "Bongoo" emit deafening screams as they land in the drizzle on the Nimitz, which is leading a carrier strike group that entered the South China Sea two weeks ago.

Auckland, New Zealand starts clean-up after torrential rains, flash floods

Authorities in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland began mopping up on Saturday, a day after torrential rains brought flooding and evacuations, shutting airports and forcing organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John. A state of emergency remained in place in the city of around 1.6 million people on New Zealand's north island as the rains eased after causing flooding in the north, northwest and west.

Azerbaijan strongly protests to Iran after fatal embassy shooting

A gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other people at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran on Friday, in an attack Baku branded an "act of terrorism" that it said was the result of Tehran failing to heed its calls for improved security. Police in Tehran said they had arrested a suspect and Iranian authorities condemned the incident, but said the gunman appeared to have had a personal, not a political motive.

Ukraine war: Fighting heats up in east and north after tank pledges

Ukraine on Friday battled Russian troops trying to pierce its lines in the east and northeast, and artillery bombardments intensified after Western allies promised the Kyiv government it would send them tanks to repel the invaders. Kyiv said fierce battles were under way, a day after at least 11 people were killed in missile and drone strikes which were seen in Ukraine as a response to the promises by important allies to send it tanks.

Olympics-Zelenskiy vows campaign to prevent Russia from competing in Olympics

Ukraine will launch an international campaign to prevent Russian athletes from being allowed to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. Sports Minister Vadim Guttsait earlier said Ukraine would not rule out boycotting the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes took part. They have been banned in some sports while they are allowed to compete under a neutral flag in others.

UN chief says social media, advertisers 'complicit' in fueling hate

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday accused social media platforms and those who advertise on them of being "complicit" in accelerating extremism like antisemitism, racism, anti-Muslim bigotry, xenophobia, homophobia and misogyny. "They are profit-driven catalysts for moving extremism from the margins to the mainstream," Guterres said during a speech to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)