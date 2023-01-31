Left Menu

Delaware to allow judges from minor parties or independents

Delaware's governor agreed Monday to consider judicial candidates who have no political affiliation or belong to minor parties, ending a longstanding rule that only Democrats or Republicans could sit on the state's influential courts, according to a court filing. The agreement, which was approved a U.S. judge on Monday, leaves in place a requirement in the state's constitution that no party have more than a "bare majority" of judges on a court, such as 3-2 on the state's supreme court.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 03:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 03:44 IST
Delaware to allow judges from minor parties or independents

Delaware's governor agreed Monday to consider judicial candidates who have no political affiliation or belong to minor parties, ending a longstanding rule that only Democrats or Republicans could sit on the state's influential courts, according to a court filing.

The agreement, which was approved a U.S. judge on Monday, leaves in place a requirement in the state's constitution that no party have more than a "bare majority" of judges on a court, such as 3-2 on the state's supreme court. Prior to Monday's agreement, judicial appointments were limited to the two major parties.

A majority of U.S. companies are incorporated in Delaware and its courts sort out many high-stakes disputes, such as Elon Musk's bid last year to walk away from his agreement to buy social media platform Twitter Inc, which was overseen by the Court of Chancery. A spokesman for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agreement resolves a lawsuit brought by James Adams, who applied to be a judge in the state but was not a member of either major party and was not considered. He argued the major party requirement violated his right to free association under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The bare majority requirement still applies, but now that majority could consist of independents.

Governor John Carney, a Democrat, had argued that the state's courts are trusted by business leaders because of the balance guaranteed by the "bare majority" rule. Judicial candidates in the state are selected by a nominating committee and presented to the governor. The governor's choice must be approved by the state Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023