China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:13 IST
- Country:
- China
China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign minsitry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"We are closely following relevant developments," Mao Ning told a regular news briefing in response to a query on the export curbs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOCUS-China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push
Australia to spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk choppers
'Say their names' - Families urge Blinken to use China trip to free U.S. detainees
U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu to meet in Zurich for first in-person talks
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues; Porn actor Ron Jeremy found mentally incompetent to stand trial for rape and more