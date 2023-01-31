China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei

China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign minsitry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We are closely following relevant developments," Mao Ning told a regular news briefing in response to a query on the export curbs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)