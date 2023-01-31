Left Menu

China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei

China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign minsitry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We are closely following relevant developments," Mao Ning told a regular news briefing in response to a query on the export curbs.

